Dozens of haredi-religious Jews rioted on Tuesday at the entrance to a residential building on Avraham Mislonim Street in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, following the arrival of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.
News BriefsAv 16, 5777 , 08/08/17
Mea Shearim: Riots during Liberman visit
