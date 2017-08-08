14:09
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17

Mea Shearim: Riots during Liberman visit

Dozens of haredi-religious Jews rioted on Tuesday at the entrance to a residential building on Avraham Mislonim Street in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, following the arrival of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

Read more

Last Briefs