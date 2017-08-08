Development plan for 2 natural-gas fields presented

The National Planning and Building Council was updated today about the Ministry of Energy's development plan for the Carish (Shark) and Tanin (Crocodile) natural gas discoveries by ministry Director-General Shaul Meridor.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said "The Carish-Tanin Development Program is another step in advancing the energy market in Israel, and proves compliance with deadlines. Implementation of the plan to encourage small reservoirs approved by the government promotes the development of reservoirs, thereby increasing competition and lowering prices in new contracts."