More than 600,000 Israelis injured by criminal offenses

About 632,000 people aged 20 and over reported that they were harmed by various types of criminal offenses in 2016, according to preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics' just-released personal-safety survey.

In approximately 81,000 households with children up to age 18 (7.6% of all households with children), at least one of the children was injured by offenses of various kinds. Approximately 259,000 households (10.1% of all households in Israel) were hurt during the year preceding the survey from offenses related to the transfer of a dwelling or a vehicle.