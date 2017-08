13:05 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 'Iranian empire is being established - and the US does nothing' Read more Minister Naftali Bennett warns the West is ignoring a looming Iranian threat, and calls for concerted strategic action to block the "Iranian empire". ► ◄ Last Briefs