12:31 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Day-old baby dies at Soroka Medical Center A newborn baby born in the usual way has died at Soroka Medical Center. The baby's mother noticed that her son was in distress and called the medical staff. His death was pronounced after revival efforts. There were no abnormal signs prior to the incident.

