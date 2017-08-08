12:19 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Infant dies in Be'er Sheva hospital An infant only a day old died in Be'er Sheva's Soroka Hospital. Hospital staff tried desperately to revive the baby after realizing it was in distress, but were forced to pronounce its death after 40 minutes. There were no signs of foul play. ► ◄ Last Briefs