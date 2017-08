A survey conducted by the Zehut (Identity) party, headed by Moshe Feiglin indicates that as things stand, it would get 2.4 seats in the Knesset, not enough to exceed the threshold for entering the parliament.

However, in response to the question "Who would you vote for if you knew for sure that the Zehut party is crossing the electoral threshold?" (4 seats), it was revealed that many would transfer their support to the party, which then win more than six seats.

