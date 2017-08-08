Corruption charges against former minister Kirshenbaum

The State Prosecutor's Office has filed two indictments against 10 people suspected in the "Yisrael Beiteinu" affair, including former deputy interior minister Faina (Fania) Kirshenbaum. Kirshenbaum was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, money laundering and tax offenses.

The charges relate to the funneling of state funds to various bodies. Indictments were also filed against the head of the party's headquarters, David Godovsky, former director-general of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rami Cohen and his wife Batya, Treasurer Effi Peles of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, Chairman Matan Dahan of Ayalim, his deputy Danny Gliksberg and Director Irena Waldberg of the Entrepreneurs Association.