10:19
  Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17

Eastbound Route 65 disrupted Caesaria to Nahal Hadera

Traffic has been disrupted on eastbound Highway 65 from the Caesarea Interchange to Nahal Hadera removal of a trailer from a truck.

The right lane is blocked for traffic. Police recommend that motorists use alternate routes.

