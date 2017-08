10:12 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Report: Haredi IDF enlistment up but below target The number of haredi-religious Jews who have enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces is higher than in previous years, but the fourth straight year it has not met government targets, according to Haaretz. In the last round of induction, which ended last month, haredi enlistment stood at 2,800 soldiers, compared to this year's target of 3,200. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs