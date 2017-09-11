The trails in the Yehudia and Zavitan stream areas, which were closed due to pollution, reopened this morning for hikers.
The Zaki stream is still closed because the water samples taken from it are not yet acceptable.
|
10:00
Reported
News BriefsAv 16, 5777 , 08/08/17
2 Golan hiking routes re-open
The trails in the Yehudia and Zavitan stream areas, which were closed due to pollution, reopened this morning for hikers.
The Zaki stream is still closed because the water samples taken from it are not yet acceptable.
Other archived news briefs:Aug 08, 10:00 AM, 8/8/2017