09:03 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Schumer becomes sponsor of Taylor Force Act Read more The Senate Minority Leader adds his name as a cosponsor to a bill cutting United States funding to the Palestinian Authority as long as the PA pays terrorists - all but assuring its passage.