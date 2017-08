09:00 Reported News Briefs Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17 Azariya seeks a 21-delay in start of sentence Attorney Yoram Sheftel has told the military appeals court that former soldier Elor Azariya is seeking a three-week delay in the start of his sentence on a conviction of manslaughter for shooting a wounded terrorist, while Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eisenkot of the Israel Defense Forces decides on Azariya's request for leniency. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs