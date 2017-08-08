Azariya hearing underway

A hearing has begun at the military appeals court at Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on the request by former soldier Elor Azariya to delay the start of his 18-month sentence on a manslaughter conviction in the death of a wounded terrorist until Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eisenkot rules on Azariya's request for leniency, which includes a request for community service instead of jail time.

The tribunal is headed by appeals-court President Doron Peles, who headed the panel of judges that heard Azariya's appeal of his conviction and sentence.