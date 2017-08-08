Hanegbi: Since elections, PM's status has been firm

Minister Tzachi Hanegbi has told Israeli public radio, "There is an ongoing attempt by the opposition and parts of the media to exploit a legitimate investigation to replace the government and to have an illegitimate effect on the legal authorities."

Regarding the support of Likud members for Netanyahu against the backdrop of police investigations against him, the senior party member said, "When a movement does not back its leader and creates internal tension and battles, like in the Labor party, it is not desirable. Since Netanyahu was elected, his status has been firm."