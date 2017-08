The High Court of Justice is scheduled to hold a hearing Tuesday on a petition filed by the Association of Merchants and Independents and the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality against Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, demanding that supermarkets be allowed to open on the Sabbath in the city.

About a month ago, former court vice president Elyakim Rubinstein ruled that the court would reconsider the matter after allowing markets in Tel Aviv to operate on the Sabbath.