Injured pilot undergoes surgery - still serious

The pilot who was injured last night in the crash of an air force helicopter in the south has undergone surgery at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. His condition is still listed as serious.
Major David Zohar of Haifa was killed in the crash.
