Fatah denies Egypt offered a unity deal with Hamas

Fatah, the faction headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, denied on Monday reports in Arab media that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had proposed a unity deal for Fatah and Hamas.

The reports said that Al-Sisi’s initiative includes six clauses, including the dismantling of the Hamas-run government committee for Gaza, the cancellation of the PA's punitive measures against Gaza and Hamas, allowing the PA to exercise its authority in Gaza, and solving the issue of public service workers in Gaza who were fired in recent months.