North Korea on Monday vowed to bolster its nuclear arsenal and gain revenge of a "thousand-fold" against the United States in response to new UN sanctions imposed on it.

In a statement carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency and quoted by The Associated Press, North Korea's government said the sanctions were a "violent infringement of its sovereignty" that was caused by a "heinous U.S. plot to isolate and stifle" the country.