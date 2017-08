Former President Moshe Katzav has asked current President Reuven Rivlin to grant him a pardon that would remove the severe restrictions that were imposed on him after his release from prison.

Katsav was released from prison eight months ago after serving a five-year sentence. Due to the fact that he was released, he is subject to a series of restrictions. These include not being allowed to leave the country, change his address without permission, or speak with the media.