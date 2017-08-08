Likud MK: Netanyahu must not resign

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) on Monday said that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should remain in office even if he is indicted.

"There is political persecution here and if you look at things seriously, beyond what is presented in the media and on the left, there are two suspicions here: Receiving gifts from someone who has been your friend for 30 years and you give him nothing in return, and having a conversation with a newspaper publisher who defames you and your family and you ask him to stop," Zohar told Arutz Sheva.