Israeli actress Lucy Dubinchik, who fell from the fourth story of a building last week and was transferred from intensive care to the orthopedic unit at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, on Monday night thanked her many supporters on Facebook.

“The rehabilitation is in full swing thanks to the incredible staff of Ichilov. Soon we will all talk in detail. Thank you for the love, flowers, gifts and especially for the love and prayers you have lavished on me. Love u all,” she wrote.