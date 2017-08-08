The pilot who was killed in Monday evening’s crash of an Apache helicopter at the Ramon base is David Zohar, 43, from Haifa.
The other pilot who was in the helicopter was seriously injured and was evacuated to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.
Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17
Name of pilot killed in Apache crash cleared for publication
