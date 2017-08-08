01:44
  Av 16, 5777 , 08/08/17

Israel's Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko finishes fourth in World Athletics Championships

Israeli athlete Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko on Monday evening finished fourth in the triple jump finals at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Knyazyeva-Minenko jumped to a season best of 14.42 in her fifth attempt.

