An Israeli Air Force pilot was killed Monday evening when an Apache aircraft crashed during a training accident in Mitzpeh Ramon in the Negev.
The deceased pilot was a major in the air force. A second pilot, a colonel, was critically injured.
News BriefsAv 16, 5777 , 08/08/17
IAF pilot killed in training accident
