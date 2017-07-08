Bnei Brak to be included in Dietary Security pilot

Director-General Avigdor Kaplan of the Welfare Ministry has informed Chairman Yisrael Eichler of the Knesset Committee on Public Petitions that the predominantly haredi-religious city of Bnei Brak and other localities will now be included in the ministry's Dietary Security project, which will distribute tens of millions of shekels to urban families in distress.

Unaccountably, despite the low socioeconomic status of many residents of Bnei Brak, it was not originally included in the project, generating complaints to the committee. Rabbi Eichler said the oversight constituted discrimination against the haredi community.