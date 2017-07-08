Indictment tomorrow against former deputy minister

An indictment will be filed tomorrow in the Tel Aviv District Court against former deputy minister Faina Kirschenbaum and other suspected terrorists from the Yisrael Beytenu party related to the transfer of government funds to a number of bodies.

About a year ago, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced the filing of indictments against Kirschenbaum, former minister Stas Misezhnikov and 14 other defendants. Charges include bribery, fraud, breach of trust, money laundering and false registration.