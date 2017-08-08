Justice Ministry: No decision yet on PM residence

The Justice Ministry has issued a statement in response to reports that the attorney general will order the prosecution Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the handling of affairs at the Prime Minister's Residences.

The statement read, "Following the reports on the residences case, we would like to clarify that at this stage the attorney general's decision has not yet been made, and when a decision is made, after the final completion of the investigation ordered by the attorney general, a public announcement will be published, as is customary. Any [other] publicity is the responsibility of the publisher."