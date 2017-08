The military court of appeals will hold a hearing tomorrow on former soldier Elor Azariya's request to postpone his scheduled Wednesday entry into prison for what is now an 18-month sentence on a manslaughter conviction for shooting a wounded terrorist.

Azariya has asked Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eisenkot of the Israel Defense Forces for leniency, including community service instead of jail time. Military prosecutors are opposed to the request to delay implementing the sentence.

