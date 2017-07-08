Report: Islamic State may have fired rockets at Lebanon

The Islamic State terror movement may have fired seven Grad rockets into Lebanon from its enclave on the border with Syria on Monday, without causing any injuries, according to a Lebanese security source cited by Reuters.

The source said the rockets fell around the town of al-Qaa and led the Lebanese army to shell Islamic State positions in the hills nearby.It would mark the first use of those weapons by Islamic State in several years, and comes as the Lebanese army prepares for an expected assault on the enclave.