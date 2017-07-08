Egged dedicates 25 electric buses

Egged dedicated 25 electric buses on Monday as part of a government policy to integrate alternative energy, electricity and natural gas technologies into public transportation in Israel, according to nrg. The buses will be operated in a single line cluster in the city of Haifa, starting in two weeks. By the end of the year, more electric buses will also enter service lines in Tel Aviv, Afula, the Sharon metropolitan area and Modi'in. A government source said that the idea is that the new buses will become a standard on public transport lines.

The buses are jointly funded by the Keren Kayemet Leyisrael Jewish National Fund and the Ministry of the Environment. This is part of a large-scale effort in which KKL-JNF has made an investment of approximately NIS 340 million for projects together with the Ministry of Environmental Protection.