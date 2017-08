17:29 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 New Commander of Golani Brigade: Colonel Shai Klapper Read more Born in Kfar Saba, Colonel Klapper grew up in Sha'arei Tikva and studied at Shavei Hevron Yeshiva. He participated in many operations and received a citation. ► ◄ Last Briefs