Next 'occupant's price' drawing opens in September

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon has announced on his Facebook page that a lottery will open on September 15th for 15,000 units of affordable housing under his Mechir Lemishtaken (occupant's price) program for first-time home purchasers.

The apartments will be in Be'er Sheva, Rishon LeZion, Modi'in, Netanya, Shoham, Ramat Gan, Ashkelon, Or Yehuda and Beit Dagan, as well as the Arab-sector communities of Nazareth, Sakhnin and Kafr Manda. By the end of the year there will be about 45,000 young couples who will receive an apartment through the progam.