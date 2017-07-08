17:25
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17

Next 'occupant's price' drawing opens in September

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon has announced on his Facebook page that a lottery will open on September 15th for 15,000 units of affordable housing under his Mechir Lemishtaken (occupant's price) program for first-time home purchasers.

The apartments will be in Be'er Sheva, Rishon LeZion, Modi'in, Netanya, Shoham, Ramat Gan, Ashkelon, Or Yehuda and Beit Dagan, as well as the Arab-sector communities of Nazareth, Sakhnin and Kafr Manda. By the end of the year there will be about 45,000 young couples who will receive an apartment through the progam.

Last Briefs