17:12 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 Verizon signs $25 million with Israeli firm for 4k video Israeli company Qwilt's software to provide higher quality online videos with reduced bandwidth usage for more than 100 million customers in the United States. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs