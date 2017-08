16:34 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 'Occupant price' drawing will be announced tomorrow Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon announced that the results of the giant lottery of the occupant price (Mechir Lemishtaken) program for low-priced dwellings for first-time buyers will be publicized tomorrow instead of in a week as was originally planned. ► ◄ Last Briefs