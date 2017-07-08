New online site for school data

A new Hebrew-language website, launched today by the National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education, presents the Meitzav data of schools at all age levels in a reliable, accessible, friendly and interactive manner.

The site, which is called "Meitzav on the Net" http://meyda.education.gov.il/rama-mbareshet/ , allows you to easily locate any school in which you are interested and see its Meitzav data compared with national data, data from similar schools, and school data from previous years.