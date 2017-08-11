The Israel Defense Forces will conduct a test of sirens in the Shefela area at 10:05 this morning.
Among the affected localities are Rishon Lezion, Ramle, Nes Ziona and Givat Brenner. In case of a real emergency, an additional siren will follow.
|
09:37
Reported
News BriefsAv 16, 5777 , 08/08/17
Siren test in the Shefela area at 10:05
The Israel Defense Forces will conduct a test of sirens in the Shefela area at 10:05 this morning.
Among the affected localities are Rishon Lezion, Ramle, Nes Ziona and Givat Brenner. In case of a real emergency, an additional siren will follow.
Other archived news briefs:Aug 08, 09:37 AM, 8/8/2017