15:21 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 'What is the rush to put him in prison?' Read more Rabbi Ze'ev Sharon tells Arutz Sheva that the military prosecutors' decision to oppose Elor Azariya's appeal hurts army morale.