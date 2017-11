14:57 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 'A declaration of war on freedom of speech' Read more Left-wing Israeli NGO defends Arabic network - but Arab states back up Israeli government's claims network promotes anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 07, 02:57 PM, 8/7/2017