13:49 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 'Despite threats and intimidation, the march went on' Read more Woman in Green organization thanks police for enabling the annual Tisha B'av march to take place, despite Arab threats. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 07, 01:49 PM, 8/7/2017