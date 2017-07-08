This morning, six residents of Gaza who stayed overnight in Ashkelon were arrested by police.
Similarly, in the city of Kiryat Gat an illegal resident was found after he entered Israel with a forged permit, according to suspicions.
News BriefsAv 15, 5777 , 07/08/17
Six illegals from Gaza arrested in Ashkelon
