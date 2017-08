08:43 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 54-year-old man bitten by snake in western Galilee A 54-year-old man was bitten by a snake in Kabul in the western Galilee. Medics are evacuating the man to the hospital in Nahariya. His condition is defined as moderate. ► ◄ Last Briefs