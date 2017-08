The Hamas organization, which rules Gaza, has accepted a unity deal with the Palestinian Authority's (PA) Fatah party proposed by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, i24news reported Sunday, citing Arabic media.

According to the report, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who heads Fatah, has not accepted the proposal after it was offered to him by Sisi in July. The deal stipulates that the PA would be committed to ending the actions it has taken against Gaza since April.