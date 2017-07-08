Jordan's King calls on U.S. to support 'Palestinian issue'

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday there will be no breakthrough in the peace process between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) if there is no U.S. commitment to supporting a solution to the “Palestinian issue”.

"Without the Hashemite custodianship and the steadfastness of the Jerusalemites, the holy sites would have been lost many years ago. Our success requires one to stand with the Palestinian brothers, so that our cause wouldn't be weakened and our rights would be maintained," he told members of the Lower House of Parliament, according to a report in the official Petra news agency.