Australian police on Sunday released a second man arrested during counter-terrorism raids last week, AFP reports.
He was released days after two others were charged with terrorism offenses over an alleged plot to bring down a plane.
News BriefsAv 15, 5777 , 07/08/17
Australia releases terror suspect
