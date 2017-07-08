04:46 Reported News Briefs Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 Av 15, 5777 , 07/08/17 Australia releases terror suspect Australian police on Sunday released a second man arrested during counter-terrorism raids last week, AFP reports. He was released days after two others were charged with terrorism offenses over an alleged plot to bring down a plane. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs