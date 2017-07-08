Rouhani takes shot at Trump on Twitter

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter, hours after his inauguration for a second term, JTA reports.

“Those intend to tear up the JCPOA, surely be tearing up the scroll of their political life and the world will not forget their disloyalty,” read the tweet posted on Rouhani’s Twitter account on Saturday afternoon, a reference to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which is the full name of the nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015.