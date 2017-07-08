Al-Jazeera blasts Israel's closure plans

The Al-Jazeera television network on Sunday evening criticized Israel’s decision to ban the network in the country.
The network denounced the measures from “a country that claims to be the only democracy in the Middle East", it said in a statement.
