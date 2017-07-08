A woman in her 20s was killed on Sunday night in an accident on the Be’er Sheva bypass road.
Another woman was moderately injured and evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Soroka Hospital.
News BriefsAv 15, 5777 , 07/08/17
Woman killed in accident near Be'er Sheva
