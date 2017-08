U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday denied a report in the New York Times claiming that he is positioning himself to run for president in 2020 if Donald Trump does not seek a second term.

"Today's article in the New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team. The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration," Pence said in a statement.