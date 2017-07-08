22:56 Reported News Briefs Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Av 14, 5777 , 06/08/17 Hotter Monday - Not so hot Tuesday through Thursday It will be partly cloudy overnight and clear on Monday. Unseasonably hot and dry in the mountain and inland areas, muggy in the Mediterranean coastal plain. Clear to partly cloudy and not so hot on Tuesday on the coast and in low lying areas. The rest of the country will get a repeat of Monday with no significant changes Wednesday and Thursday. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 33Celsius/91Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 39C/102F;

Golan Heights, Be'er Sheva': 36/96; Haifa: 30/86; Tel Aviv: 31/87;

Dead Sea: 40/104; Eilat: 42/107 ► ◄ Last Briefs